Douze Dixiémes, the studio behind Mio: Memories in Orbit has been shut down

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Douze Dixiémes, the studio behind the metroidvania Mio: Memories in Orbit, has shut down. The game released back in January of this year, and was met with a strong critical reception. Right now on Steam, it has more than 3,448 reviews.

As posted by French news outlet Le Figaro, the studio is no longer functioning. It's part of a wider panic among French developers and the video game industry as a whole, as it seems the shadow of mass layoffs is once again looming. We'd not heard much from Douze Dixiémes in quite some time. The last update for Mio: Memories in Orbit arrived in March, so it's likely there was a lot going on behind the scenes we weren't privy to.

A smaller studio, but one that had talented people working on it, Douze Dixiémes' closure means any hopes of Mio DLC or a sequel will likely be dashed for those wanting it. As always, we just hope those that are affected by this studio closure can find their feet sooner rather than later.