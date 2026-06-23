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Mio: Memories in Orbit

Douze Dixiémes, the studio behind Mio: Memories in Orbit has been shut down

The metroidvania found success with critics, but it seemed its sales may not have been enough to keep it afloat.

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Douze Dixiémes, the studio behind the metroidvania Mio: Memories in Orbit, has shut down. The game released back in January of this year, and was met with a strong critical reception. Right now on Steam, it has more than 3,448 reviews.

As posted by French news outlet Le Figaro, the studio is no longer functioning. It's part of a wider panic among French developers and the video game industry as a whole, as it seems the shadow of mass layoffs is once again looming. We'd not heard much from Douze Dixiémes in quite some time. The last update for Mio: Memories in Orbit arrived in March, so it's likely there was a lot going on behind the scenes we weren't privy to.

A smaller studio, but one that had talented people working on it, Douze Dixiémes' closure means any hopes of Mio DLC or a sequel will likely be dashed for those wanting it. As always, we just hope those that are affected by this studio closure can find their feet sooner rather than later.

Mio: Memories in Orbit

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