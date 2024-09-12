Don't miss this chance to snag an Overwatch League team skin

HQ

Blizzard put a lot of resources and effort into the Overwatch League before ultimately shutting it down. This included creating defined team skins for every character as well as a slate of championship skins to boot. Once the OWL shut down, the primary way to grab these skins was to simply buy OWL Tokens to exchange them for the skins, but that soon won't be possible either.

Blizzard will be stopping the sale of OWL Tokens on December 9, and in an effort to give players a few final chances to grab some of these really rare skins, a team sale has been put into effect meaning you can acquire the championship skins for the London Spitfire, Shanghai Dragons, San Francisco Shock, and Dallas Fuel as of right now.

The team sale will end on October 15, meaning you have around a month to add some rare skins to your collection.