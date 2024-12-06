Don't expect Marvel Rivals to ever launch on Switch

HQ

Marvel Rivals launched today and it seems to have got off to a great start with a high player count on Steam, leading one to suspect that it also did well on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

But, if the developers want to reach even more players, they should also launch the game for Switch, you'd think. But apparently that's not something we should ever hope for. Culture Crave notes that game director, Thaddeus Sasser, has completely shot down the idea in an interview with Pocket Tactics, saying that "there are no discussions" regarding a Switch version.

Sad, but this doesn't mean that the game won't come to Switch 2 eventually.