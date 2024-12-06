English
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals debuts to 444,000 players on Steam alone

The Overwatch competitor has already posted very strong numbers and it has only been out for a few hours.

It seems like fans have been very excited about the Overwatch competitor Marvel Rivals, as following the multiplayer hero-shooter's launch just a few hours ago, it has managed to rack up a pretty huge number of players on Steam alone.

Before even getting to its opening weekend, Marvel Rivals has landed on Valve's platform and raked in a peak of 444,286 players (thanks, SteamDB), which is already enough to make it one of Steam's most-played games of all-time at one moment in time. As it stands, this all-time player peak for Marvel Rivals is the 25th biggest on the PC gaming platform, and no doubt this will simply be improved upon over the coming weekend.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game that features a broad list of characters from the superhero universe. There are 33 in total, including Wolverine and Black Widow, and you can hop into the game today to see which other characters make up the ranks.

Have you played Marvel Rivals yet?

Marvel Rivals

