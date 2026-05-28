Donkey Kong 64 expands Nintendo Switch Online's Nintendo 64 library next week

Nintendo has announced the next game that will be joining the Nintendo 64 portion of its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack portfolio. The beloved 3D platformer from Rare, Donkey Kong 64, will be coming to the service as soon as next week, expanding the portfolio to 43 games for those in the West.

The exact release date for Donkey Kong 64 on Switch Online is June 4, and for a taste of what this version of the game will offer fans, a trailer for the game has been shared, which you can see in full below.

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For those who haven't yet experienced the 1999 title, which there is likely a large proportion of modern Nintendo players that fit this bill, the synopsis for Donkey Kong 64 is explained as the following.

"Join Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong, and Chunky Kong as they fight to keep DK Island safe and sound from K. Rool and his Kremling crew. Climb, swim, and jump with each of the five Kong members through treacherous and puzzling areas while taking advantage of their special abilities and upgrades. Encounter friendly aid from other Kongs and a caged Kremling by the name of K. Lumsy. Hunt for collectibles and play wacky minigames while solo, or duke it out in battle arenas with friends in a four-player split-screen view. There's enough fun to go around to make you go bananas!"