Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz is a "new US territory" in a Truth Social post

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Donald Trump has posted a map of the Strait of Hormuz on his own social network, Truth Social, declaring it as the "new US territory", with a blue, red, and white stripe with stars. This isn't the the first time he has implied the strait, that separates the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, and through which 20% of the world's oil trade flows every day (under normal circumstances) will be considered a territory of the United States, because they claim the blockade gives them full control of the ships that are or aren't allowed to go through there.

In response to Trump's post, and as reported by Al Jazeera, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ghalibaf called Trump "delusional".

This comes one day after the 60-day truce between United States and Iran, signed on June 17, to give way to negotiations that have not resulted in a permanent ceasefire (in fact, the truce was broken only days after it started). And most recently the United States has threatened to bomb Oman, which is a US ally, if they "get in the way" of their negotiations with Iran. Currently, Iran and Oman are engaged in talks about how to manage the strait and the maritime traffic, and claim they will release a joint statement shortly.