President Donald Trump escalates Middle-East conflict with threats to bomb United States-allied Oman

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The conflict in the Middle-East is still ongoing. The war began months and months ago, and seemingly it has not been going to plan for President Donald Trump and the United States, who is committing a huge amount of resources to the war and is facing increasing backlash domestically.

While peace talks continue to be a topic of conversation with little of substance coming from them, now Trump seems to have changed his tune again and is ready to make his intentions known through hellfire and violence.

Speaking during a recent White House brief, as per Sky News, Trump stated he would "bomb the shit" out of Oman if the nation was to "get in the way." The bizarre part about this claim is Oman is a United States ally and has not played a direct role in this conflict up to now. Rather, the country has been speaking with Iran over opening a transit route in the Strait of Hormuz, which has clearly not appeased Trump.

During the briefing, Trump even spoke again about his prior idea of making the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, something he still regards as a "great idea".