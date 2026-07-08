Donald Trump lashes out at Spain again at the NATO summit

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US President Donald Trump has used a press conference during the NATO summit in Turkey, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, to once again question Spain's membership of the Atlantic Alliance.

The member states of the defence pact are meeting at the Ankara summit, and Trump has for years been demanding that member states increase their annual defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP to fund it, a demand Spain has categorically refused since the start of the year, coinciding with its refusal to support the US offensive in the Middle East using bases on Spanish soil. Trump has once again ordered his Treasury Secretary to cut off all trade with Spain.

Spain "is a lost cause" and he "does not want to continue doing business" with it. "Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay; I want nothing to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with them, please, including visits," he said, assuring that the measure would take effect immediately.

Mark Rutte, standing beside him, almost immediately qualified his remarks, reminding him that Spain has increased its defence spending to 2.1 per cent (far more than Madrid had initially indicated at the start of the year). "You mentioned Spain; you've even managed to get Spain to pay 2 per cent. They took a big step forward last year, so there are still issues to be resolved, but listen, even with Spain, I would emphasise that they have reached 2 per cent."

The European Commission has also issued a statement defending Spain against Trump and reminding the current occupant of the White House that he cannot unilaterally alter trade relations with any member state of the European Union. "[The European Commission] will always defend the interests of the bloc and of each member state, and will protect them. We are committed to a predictable and beneficial relationship; the EC is very clear on this matter and its position remains unchanged, as we have stated on previous occasions. The relationship between the EU and the US is of mutual interest and more important than ever."