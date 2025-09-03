Dolby announces Vision 2, ringing in a "new era for TV picture quality"

HQ

Get ready for films and TV shows to start looking even better. Dolby has just announced the evolution of its Vision technology, a new system known simply as Vision 2 and being described as a "groundbreaking evolution of its industry-leading picture quality innovation."

As for what Dolby Vision 2 will offer users, we're told it's arriving in the form of a "redesigned and even more powerful image engine", and that when combined with its ecosystem, it "unlocks even more out of your TV."

This will in part come through the Content Intelligence innovation that will reduce consumer frustration with images being too dark through Precision Black, improve quality through ambient light detection via Light Sense, and offer white point adjustments and motion control to benefit live sports and gaming through Sports and Gaming Optimization.

These elements will be bolstered by new tone-mapping that will enable "high-performance TVs to deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast, and deeply saturated colors while preserving the artist's creative vision."

Finally, expect an improvement on HDR with new features like Authentic Motion, which is the "world's first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis."

As for when we should expect to see Dolby Vision 2 in the wild, Hisense will be the first TV maker to adopt the technology, with Canal+ being the first streamer to support it. Exact timing and availability dates will come in the future.

