Dissatisfaction with Netflix growing among its subscribers

The streaming giant's millions of customers are fuming, because according to a recentsurvey conducted in the United States, the service has fallen sharply in popularity. Just under two years ago, Netflix could boast a 90% customer satisfaction rate, a figure that, according to the new survey from Whip Media, has now dropped to 77%.

This puts Netflix behind Paramount+, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu and top-ranked Max (HBO). Looking at the details, we also see that Paramount is the service considered to have the best film selection, while Max is seen as the one with the widest range and best average quality.

So what is the reason why Netflix has lost so much ground in the eyes of the public? The primary reason is said to be that the service is no longer perceived as affordable.

