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Dispatch

Dispatch has launched for Xbox and here is the launch trailer

And we firmly think all of you that has missed out on this spectacular adventure should check it out as well.

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If you still haven't played AdHoc Studios' wonderful Dispatch, we're assuming your main platform is Xbox, because otherwise there are no truly acceptable excuses for missing out on this superhero gem. If you do have an Xbox, however, well, you haven't been able to play it because it wasn't available before.

Until now, that is. As we mentioned a few weeks ago, it's finally launch day for the green team, so you can now experience this unique and highly entertaining adventure game (think The Office meets the DCU). Check out the Xbox launch trailer below, and this goes for those of you on other platforms as well, who for some unknown reason haven't given it a try yet.

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