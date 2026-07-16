Dispatch launches for Xbox later this month

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As you may recall, during an Xbox event this past spring, it was revealed that last year's smash hit Dispatch would finally be released on Xbox as well, across the entire suite of console, PC, and cloud platforms. At the time, we didn't get any more specific details other than that it would launch during the summer - and since it's now mid-July, AdHoc Studio apparently felt it was time to tell us more.

That's why they're now announcing via Bluesky that "Dispatch is coming to Xbox on July 29." When Dispatch was released on Switch earlier this year, that version drew attention for being heavily censored. A later patch fixed some of this, but the Switch version still doesn't show what we saw on PC and PlayStation 5 - so what about the Xbox version?

Fortunately, we have good news to share: AdHoc Studio has already confirmed that the Xbox version will not be censored and will offer all the content in a complete edition.

If you've missed Dispatch, it can best be described as an absurd and interactive superhero comic book, a bit like The Office meets the DCU. It has a mature tone and pushes the boundaries for both jokes and content, and thanks to top-notch design and well-written satire, it became incredibly popular upon its release last fall.