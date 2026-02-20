Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians adds three new gods to its cast

HQ

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is currently filming, with shooting expected to wrap in early March of this year. As production continues, we've had three new cast members confirmed for the upcoming season, with all of the stars being gods that are sure to guide Percy or trifle with him on his latest adventure.

Ming-Na Wen, Jennifer Beals, and Hubert Smielecki have all been cast in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, as per Variety. They're expected to act as guest stars, rather than series regulars, with Wen playing Hera, Zeus' wife up on Mount Olympus. "Hera is the only god besides Zeus who has children who are also members on the Olympian council, which gives her leverage in the family politics," reads her description.

Demeter, played by Beal, is Zeus' sister, and the goddess of agriculture, the harvest and the cycle of life and death. "Demeter remembers the war against the Titans very well, and will do what she must to prevent the return of her father Kronos," her bio says.

Smielecki gues stars as Apollo, "the dazzling and charismatic god of the sun as well as music, poetry, archery and prophecy. The literal golden boy of Olympus and twin brother to the goddess Artemis, the moon to his sun." Book fans are sure to know best how these three gods will make their presence known in Percy Jackson Season 3, but we'll have to wait and see how the Greek gods' family drama continues when it airs.