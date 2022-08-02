Disney showcases Andor in hot new trailer

HQ

Just over two months ago a teaser was released but now the official trailer has found its way online as well. It's about the latest TV series in a Star Wars universe, Andor, of course, and from the looks of the trailer, no expense has been spared. Epic is a rather worn out word in these contexts but it still sums up our feelings after seeing the trailer. Dan and Tony Gilroy wrote the script and Benjamin Caron, Susanna White and Toby Haynes are directing.

In other words, there's no shortage of experience when the next trip to A Galaxy Far, Far Away takes place starting September 21 now on Disney+, as the series has been delayed by a few weeks, but will now debut with a three-episode premiere.

Check out the new trailer below.