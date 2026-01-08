Disney reveals lead casting choices for live-action remake of Tangled

It's no secret that one of Disney's next live-action remake projects is Tangled, but what has been much less clear is who will be appearing in the movie. Many major names have been fancast for the various roles, including Kathryn Hahn getting back to witchy ways as Mother Gothel, and even Scarlett Johansson in the leading role. While we don't yet know the firm and full cast, Disney has revealed the two stars that will appear at the front of this film as the leading duo.

Teagen Croft (Raven from Titans) will be starring in the lead role of Rapunzel in the project, and she will be accompanied by Milo Manheim (Thanksgiving) as Flynn Rider.

No further information has been shared other than the fact that the movie will eventually be coming to cinemas, meaning it won't face the same fate as Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+ only, for example.