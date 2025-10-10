Disney takes fresh look at live-action Tangled, Scarlett Johansson in talks to lead

Disney is still very much interested in live-action remakes, and so it hasn't yet given up on Tangled. A fresh approach has been taken, with Scarlett Johansson being eyed up for one of the lead roles and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey still on board to helm the film.

As per Deadline, Disney froze on the Tangled remake after Snow White's live-action outing failed to attract mass audiences. However, following the success of the Lilo & Stitch reboot it seems we're back aboard the live-action express. Johansson is being eyed as Mother Gothel, the matriarchal figure who keeps Rapunzel and her shiny hair in her tower.

Even with these developments coming about, nothing has been officially greenlit on the project as yet. With the 2010 Tangled earning nearly $600 million at the box office, there's a chance a return to the story of Rapunzel could earn big bucks once more, but Disney still seems a bit anxious to pull the trigger fully right now.