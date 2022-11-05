Disney has released both photos and posters for the premiere of Willow

HQ

With less than a month to go until Willow premieres on Disney+, the streaming giant has released new images and a hand-painted poster for the series.

George Lucas and Ron Howard's classic 1988 film is about to get its very own series, 35 years later, where we once again get to follow Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood as he must save the kingdom from the treacherous clutches of evil:

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

The new poster is a dream come true for all of us who liked the original. Hand-painted and with a real 80s feel.

Below you can see the new images from the series.

Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 30th and in addition to Warwick Davis, it also features a brand new ensemble of actors including Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Dempsey Bryk, Ralph Ineson, Talisa Garcia, and Christian Slater, among others.