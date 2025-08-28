Disney cancels live-action remake of animated classic

HQ

Disney loves its live-action remakes, and when you see the box office numbers movies like Lilo & Stitch pull in, it's difficult not to see why the Mouse is so fond of going back to past successes. However, not every remake gets to make it to the cinema, as shown by the recent announcement of Disney's The Aristocats remake being canned.

This comes from Score: The Podcast, in which Questlove announced that he was not going to be making his Aristocats movie anymore thanks to a change in Disney leadership. "A new administration came in, and then I was like, 'Okay, well, this is what I plan to do, and dadada, do the song and dance, and here's some of the music examples and there's some team I'm working with dadada'" he said (transcription via MickeyBlog). "I would have loved to have done that project, but there's like 20 others that I can get to [...] there's literally four other films. I'll be working till, you know, 2029, 2030. So, just wasn't meant to happen. Maybe it'll happen in the future."

Disney has cancelled some live-action remakes in the past, namely The Sword in the Stone and Bambi, and considering how some of its recent endeavours haven't exactly hit the mark, perhaps it is taking a more cautious approach to bringing old classics back to the big screen.