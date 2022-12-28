Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 Free to Claim for a Limited Time

Get ready to return to the rat-infested streets of Dunwall.

HQ

Arkane Studios may have left Dunwall behind for a few years now, having released its roguelike Deathloop in 2021 before revealing the vampire co-op shooter Redfall. However, a lot of people became aware of the developer through the excellent stealth action games of the Dishonored franchise.

The first Dishonored is a great story of revenge with interesting mechanics and great level design, but its sequel turns things up to eleven, allowing for two different protagonists, incredible spaces to stealth around in, and a memorable villain to defeat.

For anyone who hasn't yet got a chance to pick up Dishonored 2, it is now being offered for free on GOG.com via Prime Gaming. The deal lasts from the 27th of December up until the 14th of February, so there's plenty of time to get your hands on the game.

This is the latest big game to be given away for free, following Epic Games' 15 days of holiday giveaways, that have seen major releases such as Death Stranding be gifted out.

Dishonored 2

