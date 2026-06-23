Didier Deschamps leaves World Cup camp after his mother passed away

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Didier Deschamps' mother has sadly passed away, the French Football Federation announced on Tuesday night. France's national team coach has left the United States, and will not be on the bench during Friday's France vs. Norway match, the FFF confirmed, and will also miss both training sessions before the match.

"Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions before the Norway-France match. He will not be able to be on the bench on Friday for the final Group I game. The national team coach learned this morning of his mother's passing. He will return to France to attend her funeral."

France is already qualified for round of 32, and so is Norway but the winner of the on Friday June 25 at 21:00 CES, 20:00 BST, will go as group leader. In the case of a draw, France would be group leader thanks to a superior goal difference. Deschamps' assistant Guy Stéphan will be in the bench during the match and until his return.