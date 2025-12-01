Diablo IV's next expansion expected to be revealed at The Game Awards

HQ

Update: Jason Schreier from Bloomberg has taken to ResetEra to claim that the statue does in fact not refer to a Diablo IV expansion, but something else described as a "good one".

"No idea where Jez is getting that, but this statue is not teasing the Diablo 4 expansion. (I don't currently plan on reporting what it is, sorry, but it's a good one.)"

The plot thickens...

Original: If you have popped onto social media at all over the weekend, you've probably somewhat been wrapped up in the conversation that happened in relation to The Game Awards and a certain teaser that whipped fans up into a flurry. We're talking about the teaser from Geoff Keighley, which featured a monolith in the middle of the desert with all manner of creepy and monstrous creatures and entities embedded into it.

Fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that this was in relation to a new God of War, the one rumoured to be heading to Egypt, but this seemingly was wide of the mark, as instead it was related to Diablo IV.

As confirmed by Windows Central's Jez Corden, he originally teased that it was time to reinstall Blizzard's action-RPG, and then clarified further when a fan asked if the monolith was in relation to Diablo IV, stating the following, "yes but also, more".

We don't yet know anything further than this, but as Vessel of Hatred launched back in October 2024, we are due for a new expansion for Diablo IV.