Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred gets a gameplay launch trailer

The first expansion for Blizzard's action-RPG arrives in early October.

The first proper expansion for Diablo IV, Vessel of Hatred, premieres in just 11 days and recently several trailers have been released showing off new aspects of what we can expect.

Now we have a new gameplay trailer called Gameplay Launch Trailer, which goes through the new Spiritborn class, but also the Mercenaries you can bring on adventures and what there is to do during the end-game.

If you want a comprehensive and somewhat deep, but not overly long presentation of Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, you should definitely check this out to be ready for the launch on October 8.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

