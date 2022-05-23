Development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is continuing again

HQ

The Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has stated that it is once again continuing work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, following development on the title being paused amid the conflict taking place in Ukraine.

Revealed by the studio's community manager in a post on Discord, Mol1t has stated that "the work is in progress" and that the studio is once again looking to continue chipping away at the game.

With the pausing in development in mind, there has been no word as to whether GSC Game World is still aiming for the December launch window - which seems unlikely considering recent events - but no doubt we'll hear more soon, especially since the Xbox & Bethesda showcase is taking place in a few weeks.

In other S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl news, the game was recently renamed from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to reflect the Ukrainian spelling of the region rather than the way it is spelled in Russian.

Thanks, PC Gamer.