S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been renamed to reflect the Ukrainian spelling of Chernobyl

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World has made the decision to rename its upcoming game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to reflect the Ukrainian spelling of the region.

Noticed by PC Gamer, the Steam entry for the title has been changed, although this updated name has yet to be seen in promotional assets and key art and the like. Similarly, GSC Game World has yet to make any official announcement about this name change.

This development comes after GSC Game World announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 would be delayed until December, to ensure the title achieves the desired state of the game that the developer is aiming for.