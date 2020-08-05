Detroit: Become Human sells 5 million across all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Steam has done its magic once again, after the success of Rare's Sea of Thieves on Valve's platform, now Quantic Dream has received its own share of the plunder. QD released three of its games, Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain on Steam last month and the result so far has been great.

In fact, the Paris-based studio announced yesterday that Detroit: Become Human has surpassed 5 million units in sales across all platforms. Last year we reported that the game had sold 3.2 million units, so it's significant growth.

"Launching Detroit: Become Human on Steam has been a delightful experience for us," said Guillaume de Fondaumière, Co-CEO and Head of Publishing at Quantic Dream. "The response we're seeing has been incredibly positive, in particular in Asian markets. We are also thrilled by the response garnered by the concomitant release of our Community Play extension for streamers and viewers on Twitch, which elevated a fundamentally single-player game into a social experience."

We're going to preface the following link with the caveat that Detroit: Become Human is a very divisive game, but our own reviewer enjoyed the game and you'll find our impressions right here.