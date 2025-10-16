Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream confirms work on a competitive multiplayer game

HQ

While Sony might be reassessing its live-service efforts, and other developers are wondering if they really can make their latest battle pass bonanza attract millions of players, Quantic Dream is going where it has never gone before. The Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls developer is making a competitive multiplayer game.

"After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step," reads a new blog post from Quantic Dream boss David Cage. "Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us."

Cage does note that Quantic Dream is aware it hasn't dipped its toe into multiplayer experiences before, but promises that the studio knows it has "everything to prove."

There's no word on when we'll see more of this multiplayer experience, or what it actually is. Shooter? Strategy? Who knows? All we do know is it's coming, and so is Star Wars Eclipse, which got another hopeful yet vague update. "Of course, development of Star Wars: Eclipse continues, and we are eager to share more with you in the future," Cage writes.