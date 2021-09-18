English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed announced

Get ready to return back to the 1960s as Cryptosporidium-138.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ
HQ

After months of rumours and even a tease from Black Forest Games themselves, a remake for Destroy All Humans! 2 was finally revealed during the THQ Nordic Anniversary stream last night. No release date was revealed but do know that it will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series and appears to be skipping out on the PS4 and Xbox One.

The reveal trailer (which you can watch above) shows Cryptosporidium-138 terrorising astronauts on the moon and battling with a Godzilla-like creature. A gameplay trailer (which is also above) also debuted during the show and it showed Crypto abducting pedestrians, mind-controlling cops, and melting buildings to dust within its 1960s era sandbox.

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy