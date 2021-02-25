Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Destroy All Humans!

Could a remaster of Destroy All Humans! 2 be on the way?

A new trailer for the remastered original appears to offer a teaser.

A brand new trailer for the remastered version of Destroy All Humans! seems to suggest that a remaster of Destroy All Humans! 2 could be on the way. At the end of the new trailer, the protagonist Cryptosporidium-137 is joined by Cryptosporidium-138, who is the leading character from the 2006 sequel.

Destroy All Humans! 2 if you weren't already aware, launched back in 2006 on the PS2 and original Xbox. It received a similarly positive critical reception to its predecessor and has a current Metacritic score of 74. The first entry in the series is arguably the most iconic, but we wouldn't rule out a remake of the sequel as THQ Nordic's parent company Embracer Group previously mentioned that the remake had "exceeded expectations."

You can see what all the fuss is about and check out the new trailer below:

Destroy All Humans!

