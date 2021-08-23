Destiny 2's Season of the Lost will bring back the Awoken Queen

HQ

Tomorrow, we're getting a dedicated stream about the future of Destiny 2, a broadcast by Bungie that will explain what it has in store for the Witch Queen expansion, and hopefully, the future of the game. We haven't exactly been told what will be shown in the stream, but a recent teaser by the Destiny developer on Twitter has both confirmed the name for Season 15, as well as the fact that a long-time Destiny character will be making her return.

First of all Season 15 is set to be known as Season of the Lost. We don't know exactly what that means or which enemy faction will be the focal point of it, but Bungie did also use this reveal to state that Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken (the very character who was vaporised at the start of The Taken King expansion of Destiny) will be making her long anticipated return.

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost is expected to begin on tomorrow, August 24, and we can likely look forward to a trailer and even a wealth of new information in the Destiny 2 broadcast that will happen around an hour before the season becomes available in-game. Be sure to catch that when it goes live here.