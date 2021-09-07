Destiny 2's Season of the Lost has a "Metroidvania style" design

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, Bungie gave us a look at the future of Destiny 2 in a showcase that not only delved a ton into The Witch Queen expansion, but also introduced to us the current season, Season of the Lost. Guardians have been able to dive in and explore all that this season has to offer for the past fortnight, but considering Season of the Lost is a little different to the previous offerings Bungie has given to us, due to its much longer length, we've been wondering how the developer intends to keep fans engaged until The Witch Queen lands in February 2022.

To get the answers to that question, we recently caught up with Robbie Stevens and Nikko Stevens from Bungie to chat about all things Season of the Lost, where Robbie revealed to us some of the plans for keeping engagement high over the next few months.

"We wanted to make sure that Season of the Lost felt like the essential prologue to The Witch Queen," said Robbie Stevens, assistant game director for Destiny 2. "That's something that we felt was super important and we knew when we would be announcing The Witch Queen, we wanted to give people something they could immediately jump into and sort of start to understand where the story is going and kind of the gameplay that we are trying to go for."

"We have intentionally been designing this season knowing that it's going to be a little bit of a slower burn," continued Stevens a little later on. "You might have noticed how some of the abilities and stuff are unlocking on the Wayfinder's Compass, but we tried to make sure to that even though that burn is a little bit slower, the Shattered Realm, the weekly mission activity that you're going to is going to continue to unfold over a longer period of time, kind of like an onion with a bunch of different layers. This thing is actually like Metroidvania style, where the more abilities you gain over the next few weeks, the more you're going to be able to uncover and the more stuff there's going to be to discover."

You can watch our full interview with Stevens and Stevens below, where we also chat about Savathun, creating Exotic gear, and even a little bit about the 30th Anniversary event planned for this December.

Season of the Lost is available to dive into and play in Destiny 2 right this very moment. As for the future of the game, be sure to check out our recent article detailing all the major announcements from the Destiny Showcase here.