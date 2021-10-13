Destiny 2's dinosaur armour is now available to earn

HQ

Destiny 2 has a pretty well-received rotation of seasonal events that rotate in and out of the game every year. Around the spooky season, Bungie always brings Festival of the Lost, a free-to-play event that gives Guardians a chance to pick up a whole array of Halloween-themed gear and goodies to flaunt and use even when the event is over, and this year's event is bringing more of that.

Arriving in Destiny 2 yesterday, this Festival of the Lost is bringing back the Remember the Lost activity, where players gather bags of candy to be able to trade them in for goodies. On top of that, Haunted Sectors are returning so that Guardians can sport their favourite mask to face all kinds of weird horrors. There's also a new lore book to unravel, and as any Destiny player would hope, plenty of guns and gear to earn.

This year's Festival of the Lost is themed around the Jurassic period, and is bringing armour and weapons with a dinosaur appearance. This cosmetic style was determined by a vote earlier in the year that saw Team Dino triumph over Team Movie Monsters, and includes various ornaments that can be purchased from Eververse that turn your light-wielding hero into a fearsome reptilian creature.

Take a look at the new armour and gear, as well as everything else that is available in-game as part of the Festival of the Lost in the trailer below. As for when this year's event will end, the final day to earn these goodies will be November 2.