Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players who unlock the Gjallarhorn in-game get first dibs at NERF's version of the launcher

The rocket launcher made its return as part of the 30th Anniversary DLC yesterday.

Yesterday marked the beginning of the 30th Anniversary celebrations in Destiny 2, bringing a bunch of items, activities, and goodies to Bungie's shooter to celebrate the developer's 30 years of making games.

As part of that celebration, Bungie decided to dust off one of the most feared, yet iconic Destiny exotic weapons, the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher, bringing it to Destiny 2 as part of an exotic quest.

While being able to use this behemoth of a weapon in Destiny 2 is already a highlight, Bungie has also revealed that those who complete the quest line and unlock the Gjallarhorn will get first dibs at grabbing NERF's version of the rocket launcher, which has just been revealed and will go up for pre-order in late 2022.

The NERF Gjallarhorn is a pretty ridiculous toy as it is a 1:1 replica, and measures over four feet in length. According to the product listing, it also fires a first-of-its-kind NERF Mega Shell, which itself splits into blast three darts from each shell. It also has a unique loading system, akin to the actual in-game weapon, and has an illuminated scope, all powered by 2x AA batteries. Needless to say, it's a pretty hardcore bit of NERF gear.

Take a look at a few images of the NERF Gjallarhorn below.

Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2

