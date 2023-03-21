Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 player makes 3D-printed tribute to Lance Reddick

The design is yours to own for free, but the artist asks you donate to a charity of Reddick's choosing.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The sudden and tragic passing of Lance Reddick shocked us all at the end of last week. Among fans of his TV and movie work, those who had seen him in video games also let the world know how much they admired the late actor.

One artist known as Artdeck has decided to make a 3D-printable tribute to Reddick. The figurine, which you can print for free should you own a 3D printer, is of Reddick's Destiny 2 character Zavala, who he has voiced since the launch of the game in 2017.

While the figurine is free, Artdeck does hope that if you do have the funds that you'll donate to momcares.org, a charity close to Reddick's heart that provided support for mothers in Baltimore City.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Destiny 2

Related texts

0
Destiny 2: ForsakenScore

Destiny 2: Forsaken
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"The beginning of the second year is off to a great start and we really hope that Bungie can avoid any more unnecessary problems in the future."

0
Destiny 2: WarmindScore

Destiny 2: Warmind
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's actually an improvement over the last expansion despite the fact that they feel quite similar."



Loading next content