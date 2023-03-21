Destiny 2 player makes 3D-printed tribute to Lance Reddick

HQ

The sudden and tragic passing of Lance Reddick shocked us all at the end of last week. Among fans of his TV and movie work, those who had seen him in video games also let the world know how much they admired the late actor.

One artist known as Artdeck has decided to make a 3D-printable tribute to Reddick. The figurine, which you can print for free should you own a 3D printer, is of Reddick's Destiny 2 character Zavala, who he has voiced since the launch of the game in 2017.

While the figurine is free, Artdeck does hope that if you do have the funds that you'll donate to momcares.org, a charity close to Reddick's heart that provided support for mothers in Baltimore City.

PC Gamer.