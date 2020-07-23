Cookies

news
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is heading to Game Pass and getting Series X update

Bungie's shooter is heading to the subscription service this September complete with all expansions.

Destiny 2 is heading to Game Pass and Bungie is updating the sci-fi shooter for Xbox Series X, it was revealed tonight during the Xbox Games Showcase. Game Pass subscribers will get access to all Destiny 2 expansions in September, we were told. Those with Ultimate will also be able to play the game on their mobile devices via xCloud.

Head of Partnerships Sarah Bond also promised a new version of Destiny 2 later this year, optimised for the Series X, with 4K resolution running at 60 frames-per-second. After that, Bond introduced a short trailer for Beyond Light - check it out.

Destiny 2

