Destiny 2

Destiny 2 enters Season of the Worthy next week

Trials of Osiris returns next week with the release of Destiny 2's tenth season 'Season of the Worthy'.

The iconic Destiny PvP mode Trials of Osiris is headed for Destiny 2, releasing with the game's tenth season 'Season of the Worthy'. Alongside the PvP mode, players will also be able to earn new Exotic weapons and armour, experience a continuation of the Destiny lore focusing on the Last City, a new seasonal event, combat enhancements and mods, a new season pass and seasonal rewards and more.

The season is set to release on March 10 at 6pm GMT. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Destiny 2

