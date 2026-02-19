Destiny 2 delays major update by months just weeks before release

HQ

Fans have been complaining about Bungie's relative silence on Destiny 2 for a while, and now that the developer has given the community an update, it seems to have only added more fuel to the fire. The game's latest update, Shadow and Order, which was set to launch on the 3rd of March, is now being pushed back by more than three months.

It'll instead arrive on the 9th of June. "This update is being changed and expanded to include sizable quality-of-life updates and as a result, will also be renamed. This update will now launch on June 9, 2026," Bungie explained in a post on Bluesky. More details will be provided closer to release, including previously announced content and additional features, such as expanded Tiered Gear to raids and dungeons, Pantheon 2.0, Tier 5 stats for exotic armours, and more.

The additional content could help to sway some fans, but the three-month wait attached to an update that was a couple of weeks away is sure to hit home. With Marathon on the way, it's possible the major release is taking priority at Bungie right now, but at least Destiny 2 players will get a major update this year, just not as soon as they'd wished for.