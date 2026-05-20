Denmark rocked by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

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It is very rare for the Nordic countries to experience any kind of natural disaster, and it would perhaps be a shame to say that they have now, but Ekstra Bladet is reporting that Denmark has just experienced an earthquake on Zealand. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, it measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, while the Android Earthquake Alerts System says it was 4.2 and could even be felt in southern Sweden.

Several witnesses have reported the event and the earthquake has thus been confirmed, but no damage appears to have occurred, and it was so minor that it typically involves small, localised damage such as cracks in plaster or glass falling to the floor.

It has been nearly 20 years since Denmark last experienced an earthquake, specifically in 2008 when a tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded.