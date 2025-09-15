Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle achieves a $70M opening weekend in the US

Last week we were able to attend the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, and in our review we called it one of the best anime films ever made, as well as setting a great start to the final arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba. The Western release (it was released in Japan last July) had raised great expectations among fans because Sony Pictures had chosen it for a theatrical release, something that is not very common with films based on anime series. It seems that this time they got it right.

We say this because several media, including Variety, have declared that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle has become the best opening for an anime film in the United States, with more than 70 million dollars. To give you an idea, the previous record in this genre was held by the first Pokémon film, which made $39 million in 1999.

Infinity Castle was also the best opening for a foreign film in history, and also claims the record for the best R-rated (+18) animated release in history.

Well-deserved awards for the start of a trilogy in cinemas that, we are sure, will further open the minds of the top executives of the distributors to continue supporting this genre outside Japan and also bring it to cinemas.

Have you seen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, and what did you think of it?