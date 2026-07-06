Delicious in Dungeon will be back for a second season

Amid the flurry of news and announcements shared over the weekend as part of Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Netflix made an appearance to provide an update on one of its current most popular anime efforts.

The streamer had news to share in regards to Delicious in Dungeon, namely that the series would be making a comeback for a second season, but there's a massive caveat attached to this news.

The second season of Delicious in Dungeon won't be landing on Netflix until sometime in October 2027... Yep, you're going to have to wait around 15 months for new episodes of the anime series to premiere, but it's at least a sign of future life from the project, no?

Needless to say, with a premiere date so far down the line, don't expect to see a trailer for these new episodes for quite some time.

Are you a fan of Delicious in Dungeon?