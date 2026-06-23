Deborah Ann Woll has known about God of War: Laufey for almost ten years

HQ

The Faye spinoff God of War: Laufey may have come as somewhat of a surprise for fans earlier this month when it was revealed by PlayStation. The star of the game, Deborah Ann Woll, knew for a long time that this was coming, though, and has had to keep the secret for nearly 10 years.

Speaking to CGM, Woll explained that when she was first shown the new take on God of War in 2018, and asked to be Faye for God of War: Ragnarök, Cory Barlog revealed the concept for Laufey.

"[Barlog] pitched it to me in 2018, and they had known about it before then. It's wild. Like when Cory brought me in to talk about doing Ragnarök and show me the 2018 game, he already had a poster for the Laufey game with me and a cube. A cube that's been there since the beginning. It's deeply a part of the lore," Woll explained. The Daredevil star went onto talk about how welcome she's felt when working with God of War, and that it's her favourite job she's ever had.

"I pinch myself that I get to be a part of this and that I get to lead the charge for a little bit of this kind of new direction. The other direction is going to continue going forward. But we're going to put a little time and focus on expanding this world and really trying to say, this is us doubling down on the world of God of War," Woll said.

God of War: Laufey is coming soon to PS5.