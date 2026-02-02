Dear me, I Was... launches on Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android on February 12

HQ

Dear Me I Was... the exclusive interactive adventure for Nintendo Switch 2 (here's our review), is making the leap to new platforms. As they hinted at in our interview, the possibility of seeing the game on other platforms was not entirely ruled out, and now we know that on February 12 it will arrive on both the "old" Nintendo console and PC via Steam, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Will you give this short but intense adventure, with its characteristic artistic style by Taisuke Kanasaki, a try? To commemorate this launch, the artist has created the artwork that you can see below.

Also you can check out our interview with the director, Maho Taguchi and art director of this game, Taisuke Kanasaki, here: