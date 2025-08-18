Lots of Nintendo fans cried once CiNG, the Japanese studio responsible for the Hotel Dusk and Another Code franchises on DS and Wii, filled for bankruptcy. It felt "wrong" that the studio hadn't found a way to stay afloat, or that Nintendo weren't interested in coming to the rescue to make them more proficient and sustainable. Those graphic adventures touched the hearts of many, and besides their intriguing plots and characters, it greatly had to do with the art by Taisuke Kanasaki.

It was his drawing, his rotoscoped watercolour technique, what brought those characters to life, making what could arguably be, in retrospect and at times mediocre adventure games, stand out and conquer audiences. The appeal of the DS's touch screen and book mode added to the perfect mix.

When most of those fans heard about the return of Kanasaki-san in a new adventure for the Nintendo Switch 2, myself included, we all celebrated. Now, Dear Me, I Was comes with a gigantic caveat, which doesn't mean its premise is necessarily bad.

This is not an adventure game. That is the first thing you have to make very clear. This is a significantly brief, ever so slightly interactive story. Meaning: don't expect long conversations, let alone puzzles to solve. This 40-50-minute experience is just the opposite: something to contemplate, where the Japanese artist's craft takes the main stage pretty much all the time.

There's little to almost no interaction whatsoever, your interventions limited to dragging or clicking (via stick or Mouse Mode) on the elements on display for mostly casual actions. The order in which you eat the different pieces of your meal, or pack your drawing equipment into a box does not matter as interaction is there occasionally so that you feel like you've done it yourself.

There are a couple of specific moments though, in which that interaction, that thing you drag and drop, is just so central to the narrative that it manages to change the meaning of what could rudely be defined as a mere slideshow. And I liked those transformative details.

So, yes, all the weight of the whole thing lies on the shoulders of a completely mute story told through the art of Kanasaki. And was it a good, worthy story? To me, it was. While it felt dull and even silly at times, the expressions of the characters and the way it depicts grief, love, and the passing of time made it for me, with even the occasional moment when I got something in my eye. Besides, it's valiant in one of the themes it touches on, one that we rarely see in Japanese mainstream media, let alone video games.

Perhaps CiNG died of ambition. The second Another Code dragged so much it stretched too thin, as the recent Switch compilation reminded me in the worst way. Perhaps they needed to go back to basics, and this is precisely what we have here. It's simple, yet moving, like Kanasaki's drawing if you pardon the pun, and also a Japanese life story that feels fresh and bold. It costs you as much as going to the movies and lasts as long as a TV series episode, but if you were one of those fans, it's probably the best rotoscope drawn experience you can enjoy today in games, and plus it may move you as well, on top of having watercoloured kitties, after all.