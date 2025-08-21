Dear Me, I was - Interview and gameplay impressions with Taisuke Kanasaki and Maho Taguchi

HQ

At Gamescom we got the chance to try out this short but emotionally stirring adventure. Rather than relying on dialogue, the game tells its story through mesmerizing visuals—layering watercolor-style art by Taisuke Kanasaki.

Gameplay is minimalistic but meaningful: you interact through simple point‑and‑click tasks—like dragging to draw, choosing breakfast order, or tapping to embrace a loved one—each small action deepening your emotional connection to the character's journey.

During the show we caught up with Taisuke Kanasaki as well as the game director Maho Taguchi. And the two shared their thoughts on the development and how they came to work together. Taguchi said during the interview:

"I was actually already very close to Kanasaki-san, so we had the opportunity to work together, and something happened when we discovered the game Florence. We were really interested and shocked by the absolutely beautiful visual environment and style of the game, which gave us the idea to work on a similar style of game, and this is where it all started."

Taguchi went on to describe how Florence inspired them and how they wanted to create something similar but with their own flair.

"So yes, as it was previously explained, we wanted to create something with this kind of atmosphere close to Florence. I also wanted to express my own style, and to make sure we would be able to create something that would express what we both wanted to express, and this is how it happened"

Possibly the biggest draw of the game is off course the stunning visual design. Something that Taisuke Kanasaki explained further about during the interview and explained how much research went into communicating the story through the art style.

"We have made a lot of research to make sure that the way the story was intended to be developed would be carefully and successfully transmitted through the visual style"

The two also joked about how difficult it was to rotoscope the cats that are present in the game, as well as addressing the possibility of releasing the game on other platforms.

"We are trying very hard to be able to offer the same experience on maybe other platforms, but at this point, it is still difficult to say"

Be sure to watch the full interview here below.