Deadly school shooting happens in the Philippines

HQ

The Philippines has experienced a deadly school shooting, as reported by The Manila Times and YLE. At least three people have been killed and five injured in San Jose National High School in Tacloban city.

The shooting occurred at 9AM on Monday. One suspect has been arrested, while the other suspect is still at large.

Videos circulating online showed students and teachers fleeing the school in panic, some in tears, as a wounded female student was carried out by fellow students. There were unconfirmed reports that at least one of the fatalities was a student.

School shootings are rare in the Philippines.