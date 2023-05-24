Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has sold over 2 million copies

This makes the game PLAION and Deep Silver's biggest launch in history.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Embracer recently revealed its interim report for Q4 of 2023's fiscal year, where it showed that Dead Island 2 had sold over 2 million units since launch.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said: "I am happy to state that the game has reached a sell-out of well over two million units. It is rewarding to see that the decision to give [Dambuster Studios] time to polish the game has paid off."

While Dead Island 2 was stuck in development hell for years, it managed to not be a total disaster when it launched just over one month ago and was actually quite good according to many reviewers.

Dead Island 2 is set to receive more DLC content later in the year so hopefully Dambuster, Deep Silver, and PLAION are going to keep up their winning streak.

Dead Island 2

Related texts

0
Dead Island 2Score

Dead Island 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

After an unreasonably long wait and a definition of development hell, it's finally time to play Dead Island 2, has it been worth the wait?



Loading next content