Dead Island 2 has sold over 2 million copies

Embracer recently revealed its interim report for Q4 of 2023's fiscal year, where it showed that Dead Island 2 had sold over 2 million units since launch.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said: "I am happy to state that the game has reached a sell-out of well over two million units. It is rewarding to see that the decision to give [Dambuster Studios] time to polish the game has paid off."

While Dead Island 2 was stuck in development hell for years, it managed to not be a total disaster when it launched just over one month ago and was actually quite good according to many reviewers.

Dead Island 2 is set to receive more DLC content later in the year so hopefully Dambuster, Deep Silver, and PLAION are going to keep up their winning streak.