Dead by Daylight's Alien update also includes Ellen Ripley as a survivor

The talented developers over at Behaviour were pretty vague when they revealed the Alien franchise would join Dead by Daylight last week. Would it just include a Xenomorph or also introduce Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley as a survivor, a new map and more? Well, most of the wishes will come true.

Today's patch notes and trailer confirm that Ellen Ripley (who unfortunately doesn't look much like Ms. Weaver) will join Dead by Daylight as a survivor alongside the killer Xenomorph on the 29th of August. Both of them come with some interesting unique abilities, like Ripley not leaving pools of blood or grunting when hiding in a locker and the Xenomorph being able to use tunnels in every map.

Then it makes sense that the new map is the Nostromo and its surroundings. This will probably make many new players interested in trying out the game, so there will be a free trial weekend from the 31st of August to the 4th of September.

Will you be yelling "Game over, man! Game over" in Dead by Daylight in three weeks?