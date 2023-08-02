Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead by Daylight

Alien will finally join Dead by Daylight

How was a Xenomorph not a part of the game already?

HQ

Dead by Daylight allows us to play as killers from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Resident Evil, Saw, Scream, Silent Hill and a few other well-known horror franchises, so it kind of feels like the most popular ones are in the game. Turns out, one of the most iconic is still missing, but not for long.

Behaviour has given us a teaser trailer revealing the Alien's Xenomorph is finally coming to Dead by Daylight. That's unfortunately all we're told, as the first details about the game's next chapter and character(s) will be unveiled on the 8th of August.

HQ
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight
