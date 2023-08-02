Alien will finally join Dead by Daylight

HQ

Dead by Daylight allows us to play as killers from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Resident Evil, Saw, Scream, Silent Hill and a few other well-known horror franchises, so it kind of feels like the most popular ones are in the game. Turns out, one of the most iconic is still missing, but not for long.

Behaviour has given us a teaser trailer revealing the Alien's Xenomorph is finally coming to Dead by Daylight. That's unfortunately all we're told, as the first details about the game's next chapter and character(s) will be unveiled on the 8th of August.