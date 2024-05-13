Dead by Daylight is getting a DnD injection

HQ

Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that the next season of Dead by Daylight will be another big collaborative one. The season will see Dungeons and Dragons coming to the asymmetrical horror game, and while we don't yet know the specifics of the season, we will know more tomorrow.

There will be a big anniversary stream tomorrow (May 14), and within it we'll get to see how the fantasy universe is being introduced and adapted into the horror format to suit Dead by Daylight. Judging by the teaser below, it does seem likely that a Beholder monster will be incorporated in some form.