Behaviour Interactive to show off Year 9 of Dead by Daylight next week

Dead by Daylight has been the effective gold standard of asymmetric multiplayer horror games for the past decade. There have been several other similar games, but none have managed to generate and find the same success as that of Behaviour Interactive's title, hence why the game has over 60 million players!

Despite years under its belt, the end is nowhere near in sight for Dead by Daylight, as now the developer has announced that next week it will host an anniversary stream that reveals the future for the game, the next Chapter, and more.

It will be held on May 14 at 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST, and as for what it will include, the run of show states that the Year 9 roadmap will be presented, gameplay improvements shown off, the new Chapter revealed, what lies ahead discussed, 8th Anniversary in-game celebrations announced, and then a live Q&A to round things out.

Check out the trailer below for a teaser of what's to come, or head over here for a little bit of extra depth.