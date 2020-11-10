Dead by Daylight is available at launch on next-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

As mentioned back in September, we all know that the multiplayer horror masterpiece, Dead by Daylight, will land on the next-gen consoles. This is great, but now we have even better news.

It was confirmed that Dead by Daylight will be available on day one for both Xbox Series and PS5. This means today for Xbox Series owners and November 12 or 19 (depending on your region) for PS5 owners. Also, it'll run at 60 fps and 4K on new consoles.

Worry not if you already own the game on Xbox One or PS4, as you don't have to buy it twice. You'd be able to update it for free. Meanwhile, Behaviour Interactive's Head of Partnerships Mathieu Côté had something to say to the fans:

"Dead by Daylight continues to break records and we're so grateful to our fans for their support. The future is coming to us in the shape of these amazing new platforms. Dead by Daylight will be there, bigger and better than ever to terrify people using the latest tech!"

Check the next-gen launch videos below:

